Magna Gold Corp. Files Independent Technical Report for the San Francisco Gold Project

TORONTO, June 22, 2020 - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2020 and in satisfaction of the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has filed an independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101F1 Technical Report for the San Francisco Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico" and dated June 1, 2020. The Technical Report was prepared by William J. Lewis, P.Geo., and Richard M. Gowans, P.Eng., of Micon International Limited, and Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, CPG, of Servicios Geol?gicos IMEx, S.C. A copy of the Technical Report is available under Magna's profile on SEDAR.



About Magna Gold Corp.

Magna Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold company engaged in operations, development, exploration and acquisitions in Mexico. Its primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGR" and OTCQB under the trading symbol "MGLQF". Magna takes social license seriously and employ local community members and services in its operations.

