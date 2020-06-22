Kaizen Discovery to Postpone 2020 AGSM Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Vancouver, June 22, 2020 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or "the Company") today announces that due to restrictions on public gatherings enacted by both the Federal and Provincial governments in Canada in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Kaizen has made the decision to postpone its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM").

As the COVID-19 situation evolves and advice from government and medical authorities is updated, Kaizen will set the new AGSM date and file a notice of meeting and record date on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Company is relying on BC Instrument 51-516 ─ Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials ─ published on May 1, 2020, that is providing public companies with temporary blanket relief from certain filing and delivery requirements related to the sending of materials for annual general meetings.

Once a new AGSM date is determined, Kaizen will provide shareholders with the same disclosure documents they would normally receive ahead of an annual meeting, in accordance with applicable legislation.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com

