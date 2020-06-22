Osino Resources Announces C$15,400,000 Bought Deal Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2020 - Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE:RSR1) ("Osino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Stifel GMP (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters will purchase, on a bought deal basis, 14,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$15,400,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of C$1.50 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. If this option is exercised in full, an additional C$2,310,000 in gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$17,710,000.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration expenditures at the Company's exploration projects in Namibia as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Units will also be sold to U.S. buyers on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements in Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and other jurisdictions outside of Canada provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 14, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and application state securities laws.

About Osino Resources Corp.

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Having achieved our initial vision of finding Namibia's next significant gold deposit, we are now focused on rapidly advancing the exciting Twin Hills gold discovery and to make new discoveries elsewhere along the belt. This we will achieve with Osino's winning formula of combining innovation & drive with technical experience & strong financial backing.

Our portfolio of exclusive exploration licenses is located within Namibia's prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model. Osino's focus in 2020 is on further advancing the Twin Hills and Goldkuppe discoveries within the developing Karibib Gold District, testing our Otjikoto East and Otjiwarongo targets and generating new ones on our remaining licenses.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia's well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Osino Resources Corp., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis and annual information form that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Osino Resources Corp.