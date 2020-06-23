EnGold Closes First Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, June 22, 2020 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) "EnGold" or the "Company"), reports that the Company has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced June 12th, 2020, and issued 1,900,000 units at $0.04 per unit for gross proceeds of $76,000. The units consist of one common share and one warrant, whereby warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of two years.

The Company paid a 7% finders' fee in connection with part of the financing consisting of 7% cash and 7% finders' share purchase warrants entitling the holders to purchase one share at a price of $0.04 for 2 years. All of the securities are subject to a hold period which will expire on October 23rd, 2020. The Company will continue with the offering as previously disclosed.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Discovery and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

Engold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

