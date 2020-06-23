Manganese X Energy Corp. Receives Favorable Phase Two Project Metallurgical Results from Kemetco Research Inc.

Montreal, June 23, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce favourable metallurgical results from Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") phase two flow sheet development process that demonstrated greater efficiency and improved economics.

We successfully completed phase one yielding manganese sulphate with a purity exceeding 99.95% and low levels of base and alkali metals using material from our Battery Hill property. This has been a transformational achievement demonstrating our resource material can be compliant with EV and other requirements.

Phase Two metallurgical bulk tests are underway and results are very encouraging as we continued to advance the development of a workable extraction process and flow sheet. We are also investigating the potential to reduce purification steps, which if successful could lead to major cost benefits.

The company, together with Kemetco, is developing a commercializable flow sheet in order to produce ultra-high-purity battery-grade manganese products for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors, using the ethical and sustainable North American mineralization at Battery Hill.

Quoted in DOE Science News Source June 6 th 2020. "The demand for energy storage is too great for one technology to satisfy it, so we're looking for environmentally friendly, safe, inexpensive alternatives," said Jason Croy, a physicist in Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering division. "Manganese is a good option for that."

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X stated, "Timing could not be better for showcasing manganese as it is certainly leading the technology revolution in the battery space. We continue to be excited by the progress of Kemetco in their cost reduction development of our flow sheet. Further, validation from The U.S. Department of Energy Argonne National Laboratory use of manganese for energy storage proves we are on the right path and we have the necessary assets for shareholder value creation."

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

