Centamin PLC Announces 2019 Sustainability Report

PERTH, June 23, 2020 - Centamin (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)("Centamin" or "the Company") announces today the publication of its 2019 Sustainability Report, available on the Company website www.centamin.com/sustainability. This is the third report produced in accordance with 'Core' Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards and the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement.

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS

Zero major environmental incidents

57% improvement in water efficiency at the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari")

33.86 CO 2 -e emissions intensity at Sukari, with plans to integrate solar power in 2021

In collaboration with the Egyptian government and key contractors, has commenced a screening programme to test all employees and contractors at Sukari, in the proactive move from Phase 1 (Prevent and Maintain) to Phase 2 (Protect and Transition) of the Sukari COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan, to prepare site for increased workforce mobility and the targeted resumption of key projects

59% of leadership positions at Sukari are Egyptian nationals

33% of Board members [1] are female, including three Board committees chaired by females

ABOUT THE REPORT

Centamin is committed to working with the highest level of respect for our employees, communities and the environments in which we operate, while pursuing value for our shareholders. The objective of this report is to provide you with the framework and detail of our commitment to good corporate citizenship and communicate our approach and progress on sustainability-linked initiatives.

The content of this report expands on information provided within our 2019 Annual Report, which can be found on the Company website.

WHAT SUSTAINABILITY MEANS TO CENTAMIN

From exploration to extraction, construction to closure, sustainability is a vital consideration at all stages of the mine cycle and a key strategic pillar for the Company. Our corporate objective mirrors our sustainability objective, to create opportunities through responsible gold mining.

Centamin's mining operations, including exploration projects, generate economic benefit for the countries and communities where we operate through payments to government, employee and contractor wages, payments to suppliers and contractors, vocational training, community investment and academic investment.

Responsible decision-making is at the centre of our ability to deliver long-term stakeholder value, starting with the health and wellbeing of our workforce, communities and environment.

ROSS JERRARD, CFO, COMMENTED:

"At Centamin, ESG is rooted at the centre of our decision-making framework. Centamin is a significant employer and financial economic contributor to both the government and local communities and we take our commitment to corporate responsibility very seriously. Our strategic approach is informed by empirical analysis and each year we set ourselves stretching targets in order to continue to achieve our vision of creating opportunities through responsible gold mining.

COVID-19 has presented global unprecedented challenges, requiring all stakeholder groups to work together to navigate a successful path forward. As such, we have begun the transition from a largely reactive Phase 1 approach to a more proactive Phase 2 approach to managing and preparing for the likely co-existence with COVID-19 for a potentially prolonged period of time.

Safeguarding our workforce and community will always be our key priority and I am pleased to confirm Sukari operations continue uninterrupted and we are well positioned by way of staffing and supplies going forward."

Sustainability Performance Summary

units FY 2019 FY 2018 Our People LTIFR per 200,000 working hours 0.29 0.06 Total workforce individuals 2,556 2,337 Local workforce % of total employed 95% 95% Workplace development % of leadership positions 59% 44% Board gender diversity % female 33% 12.5% Social & Economic Development Payments to governments US$m 109.9 99.6 Sukari supply chain % of total procurement spend 61% 52% Environmental Responsibility Sukari carbon emissions intensity CO2-e 33.86 33.61 Environmental incidents Major 0 0 Sukari water efficiency % of seawater reused in circuit 44% 28%

