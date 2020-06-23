Desert Mountain Energy Encounters Gas in Multiple Zones and Sets Production Casing in its First Exploratory Well in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

Vancouver, June 23, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) is pleased to announce that it has encountered gas in multiple zones in its first wildcat exploratory well in Arizona's Holbrook Basin. DME Well No. State 10-1 (API No. 02-017-20130) encountered gas in five different zones aggregating approximately 182 ft. in width. The well was spudded

on June 17 and was drilled to a total depth of 2354 ft. Production casing has now been set to the bottom of the hole and cemented.

Significant gas flows were encountered during both drilling and casing setting operations. The helium content and composition of the gaseous mixture in the well remains unknown at this time, pending final well completion operations. Complete laboratory gas analysis for helium and other gases will be undertaken at that time, together with studies of estimated flow production levels.

According to Robert Rohlfing, Executive V.P of Exploration and Head of Technical Operations for the Company, "It is very encouraging to have encountered a high level of

controlled gas flows during our drilling and casing setting operations. However, the presence and amount of helium in the gaseous mixture has not yet been determined. Going forward, our team will be reviewing all of the geophysical data from this well and making strategic recommendations based on that data."

The Company plans to move the current drill rig directly onto its second exploratory well prospect, DME Well No. State 16-1 (API No. 02-017-20131) with a proposed total depth of 2790 ft., also situated in the Holbrook Basin in Central Navajo County. It is anticipated that drilling will commence on that second well shortly after the 4th of July holiday. Well completion and testing procedures will then be undertaken on both of the two initial wells as soon as practicable, subject to availability of the completion rig.





About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

