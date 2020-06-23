Kesselrun Resources Announces Private Placement Financing

Thunder Bay, June 23, 2020 - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged an offering of up to $600,000 consisting of flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit. The FT Units will consist of one flow-through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.12 for one year from the closing date.

In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finder's fees, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued above are subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of closing. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to conduct exploration on the Company's property.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

