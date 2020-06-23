OTC Markets Group Welcomes Caldas Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF), a Canadian mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Caldas Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Caldas Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ALLXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Admission to the OTCQX market is part of our strategy to allow for greater exposure, accessibility, and liquidity to a broader international audience," said Serafino Iacono, Chairman and CEO of Caldas Gold. "It provides us with a trading platform for current and future American investors as well as a means of increasing our international visibility."

McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Caldas Gold Corp.

Caldas Gold Corp. is a Canadian mining company currently advancing a prefeasibility study for a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

