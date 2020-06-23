SKRR Increases Olson Gold Project Land Package in Northern Saskatchewan

Vancouver, June 23, 2020 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that 3 additional claims totalling 1,170 hectares have been added to the Olson gold property (the "Property") located 100 km east of La Ronge, northern Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), SKRR may earn-in up to a 75% interest in the 5,038 - hectare Property.

As previously announced on June 2, 2020, fieldwork on the Property is underway with a DC resistivity / IP geophysical survey recently completed and geological field crews currently on the ground.

Additional Claims

The additional 3 claims increase the Olson property to the south in the central and eastern regions. In the south-central region, the new claim covers a portion of the east-west trending Hartley Shear zone and covers the same prospective volcanic lithological package as the main Carina / Point gold showing, which returned assay values up to 9.8 g/t Au from grab samples, located a further 500m to the north-east.

Map of Olson Project - Including Additional Mineral Claims





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6952/58396_49617e08d417db6b_001full.jpg

Ross McElroy, Chairman and Chief Geologist for SKRR, commented, "The Olson project is a key property for SKRR with great potential. Building upon an already significant land package, the additional staked ground provides further opportunities for discovery."

2020 Work Program Objectives

Phase One fieldwork has been designed to define targets for a Phase Two diamond drilling program, with planning underway for a Fall, 2020 program. Discovery Geophysics from Saskatoon has completed an 8.3 line-km DC resistivity / IP geophysical survey at the Jena-Juba and Point-Tuscan targets, with preliminary results delivered to the field crews for follow-up during Phase One. Geological fieldwork will include detailed prospecting and mapping, infill soil geochemical sampling and channel sampling of trenches.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol, a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

