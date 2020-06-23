Teuton Announces Drilling Update at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle, BC; Annual General Meeting to be Held in September of 2020

Vancouver, June 23, 2020 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TUC) (OTC:TEUTF) has received a report from its joint venture partner Tudor Gold containing a non-material update of progress at the Treaty Creek property, located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia. Tudor Gold says it has added a third diamond drill rig to the 2020 program and that it is intensifying its exploration efforts. Diamond drilling started on the Goldstorm Zone with two drill rigs in May.

Tudor Gold Corp's V.P. Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. stated: "The drilling has gone very well to-date given the early start in May. Both drill rigs are working extremely well as we outline the peripheral edges of the Goldstorm mineralization. We recognize that in order to achieve the goals of having our preliminary drill measured and drill indicated resource estimate completed for year-end, we need to accelerate our drilling production. The Goldstorm system is proving to be very large, as we have currently delineated 850m along the northeastern axis and 600m along the southeastern axis and just over 1,080m at its deepest point. Depending on the depths and widths of mineralization encountered, we may require more than three drills to complete this task. Furthermore, we will be drill testing the Perfect Structural Storm (PS2), a new geophysical and geological target located mid-way between our Goldstorm system and Seabridge's Iron Cap deposit. The first holes at PS2 will be located within a cluster of surface samples that have returned anomalous gold values."

The 2020 budget allows for 22,500 meters of drilling on the Goldstorm Zone. The gold-copper-silver mineralization remains open to the northeast and to the southeast, as well as to depth. The goal of the 2020 drilling program is to clearly define the limits of the mineralization to facilitate the resource calculations.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold stated: "Our entire team has done an excellent job initiating an early start to our drill program in very difficult winter conditions. I am very pleased with the progress made to date. In an effort to extend our drilling season, we have submitted a permit application to the Ministry of Mines to construct a new drill camp that is much lower in elevation than our current camp. This new camp will be beneficial in extending the drill season into the fall months as crews will be able to access the drills without helicopter support, making it a much safer, cost effective and productive drilling season. We continue to work safely and productively, observing the protocols set out in our COVID-19 safety procedures."

The company also announces that further to its news release dated June 01 2020, it had issued 481,927 common shares of the Company in settlement of cash payments of $320,000 owed to Teuton Resources Corp., forming part of the consideration for the Company's option to acquire 100% interest in the Orion, Fairweather, Delta and High North properties located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

The Qualified Person for the technical information in this release is Ken Konkin, P. Geo., Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development. Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualfied Person for Teuton Resources and as President is not independent of the Company.

The Company also announces that it intends to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders in September, 2020, due to COVID-19. The Company is relying on an exemption set out in BC Instrument 51-516 from the requirement under subsection 9.3.1.(1) of NI 51 -102 to file executive compensation disclosure no later than 180 days after the company's most recently completed financial year. Management continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and details for the AGM will be communicated in due course.

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Seven of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $4 million in option cash payments and shares in optionee companies has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm zone. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. None of the NSRs are subject to a buy-back. Teuton also owns eight other royalties in the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System with interests ranging up to 2.5%, none of which are subject to a buyback. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

