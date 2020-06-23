Pangolin Diamonds Provides Exploration Update

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 - Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (“the Company” or “Pangolin”) wishes to update shareholders on recent activities at its various projects in the Republic of Botswana, Africa.

Highlights Include

All field teams fully operational

Approval granted to proceed with AK10 kimberlite 500 tonne bulk sample

New kimberlite drill targets to be delineated at Malatswae and Motloutse Projects

KW04-C dyke to be tested for macrodiamonds at Kweneng Project

COVID-19

The COVID-19 lockdown in Botswana has gradually been relaxed in Botswana over the past six weeks and the resource sector is deemed as an essential service. It is now possible to travel without a movement permit within a single COVID-19 zone. Movement permits are still required to move between zones. Pangolin is pleased to announce that as a result of the relaxation of the lockdown all technical teams are now fully operational.

AK10 Kimberlite Pipe

Approval has been granted by the Department of Mines (DoM) to Makunwu Civil Blasting (Pty) Limited, Pangolin’s JV partner on the AK10 kimberlite to proceed with the 500 tonne bulk sample. The bulk sample will be extracted from underground and access will be via a vertical shaft. Operations ceased when kimberlite was intersected at a depth of 13 metres. The shaft will be extended to a depth of approximately 32 metres from surface. At the 15, 20, 25 and 30 metre levels respectively, four horizontal drifts will be excavated to a maximum distance of 5 metres in each of the four shaft wall directions.

The 500 tonne sample will be processed through an onsite Dense Media Separator (DMS) plant. The kimberlite will be crushed to a maximum size of 8 mm as feed for the DMS. The site area of operations will be fully enclosed with security fencing according to the DoM requirements.

Malatswae and Motloutse Projects

The follow up programme on selected aeromagnetic targets with groundmagnetic and soil sampling surveys in the Malatswae and Motloutse Projects is underway. Technical teams were deployed to both Project areas as soon as COVID-19 restrictions were partially relaxed. The field programme is scheduled for completion in September 2020. Once results are available, all data will be reviewed to select new kimberlite drill targets. It is anticipated that 10 to 15 new targets will be selected for drilling.

Kweneng Project

Immediately prior to the COVID-19 lockdown in Botswana, the KW04-C dyke was discovered in the Kweneng Project through a limited drilling programme. The dyke was discovered after a soil sampling programme produced a kimberlitic chromite anomaly in an area of approximately 250 metres x 850 metres. More than 50% of the chromites analyzed were classified as diamond inclusion type chromites. Based on the distribution of the anomalously positive soil samples and the location of the KW-04C dyke, it is evident that additional sources for the chromites are present in the KW-04 valley. A programme of increased soil sample density has been initiated to locate the additional sources. In addition, a sampling programme is being initiated to trace the extent of the KW-04C dyke as well as possible diatremes associated with the KW-04C dyke.

During the next fiscal quarter a programme to expose the KW-04C dyke will be undertaken. Once the extent of the dyke has been determined samples will be taken and submitted for microdiamond analysis. In addition a sample of up to 20 tonnes will be excavated to process for macrodiamonds.

Quality Control and Quality Assurances

Quality assurance procedures, security, transport, storage, and processing protocols conform to chain of custody requirements.

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leon Daniels, PhD, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Pangolin

Pangolin Diamonds focuses on exploring and developing commercial diamond mines in the Republic of Botswana. Management and our advisors are veterans of diamond discoveries and project finance. Pangolin is managed from Toronto, Canada, and Francistown, Botswana, and trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol “PAN”. For more information please view the recent presentations on our website at www.pangolindiamonds.com

Graham C. Warren, Chief Financial Officer

Email: gwarren@pangolindiamonds.com

Dr. Leon Daniels, President & CEO

Email: ldaniels@pangolindiamonds.com

