Rio Tinto Commences Exploration at Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, June 23, 2020 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has commenced exploration at Forum's Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, commented, "I look forward to this summer's program with a regional focus on uncovering the full extent of copper and silver mineralization at Janice Lake. We have barely scratched the surface on exploring this sedimentary basin which stretches for over 50 kilometres. Rio Tinto's focus will not only be on finding higher grade and thicker open pit strata-bound horizons, but also high grade structurally controlled mineralization."

REGIONAL DRILLING - Copper showings, structural, geophysical, geochemical and boulder train targets developed by the mapping and prospecting program will be drilled using a Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill rig. This will be a fast and cost-efficient method to test bedrock in areas of overburden for hidden copper/silver mineralization. Drilling permit applications for this work and a proposed future diamond drilling program are in process and are expected to be granted by mid-July.

GEOLOGICAL MAPPING AND PROSPECTING - An eight person prospecting and mapping team has started systematic traverses on 2km wide spacings on the 52km extent of the property (see Figure 1). Detailed follow-up mapping and prospecting will be completed on prospective areas for strata-bound and structural copper/silver targets and mineralized areas discovered on the property by prospecting.

ORIENTATION SURVEYS - A program of geophysical and geochemical orientation surveys over the known mineralization at the Janice target that was drilled last summer has commenced. Exploration techniques such as Induced Polarization, electromagnetic, vegetation and soil surveys will be conducted over the deposit to identify signatures that may identify other deposits on the property. Downhole logging of the 2019 holes will be completed this summer and a regional AMT transect across the full 11.6 km width of the basin will be conducted to understand basin architecture.

CAMP CONSTRUCTION - Crews have begun construction of the 50 person camp on the property at Burbidge Lake. This camp will provide improved, proximal access for a proposed future diamond drilling program that would follow up on the Jansem and the Janice targets drilled in 2019, the Rafuse target 3 km to the north and new targets identified from this summer program.







Figure 1: Janice Lake Regional Exploration Program for Summer 2020

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

