Bayhorse Silver Metallurgical Testing Achieves 86.7% Silver Recovery.

Vancouver, June 23, 2020 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has completed another round of flotation testing phases of the Bayhorse Silver Mine mineralization. A 5 kg Ore-Sorter select sample with a head grade of 985 g/t (28.8 oz/t) silver, 1.16% copper and 1.87% zinc, was derived from a 200 kg mined sample that was passed through the Ore-Sorter, that reduces the volume by between 90% to 95%. The testing achieved silver concentrate recoveries of 86.7%, resulting in a silver grade of 9,700 g/t. The dominant mineralization at the Bayhorse mine is Tetrahedrite.

Metallurgical testing of an additional 60 kg of Ore-Sorter select Bayhorse tetrahedrite mineralization, derived from a mined sample of 700kg, is ongoing to ensure the reconfigured flotation plant can achieve a projected recovery of greater than 90%, as is quoted as being achieved in historical documentation. (Jacobsen 1959)

Along with the ongoing metallurgical work on flotation recovery, the Company is considering further treating the flotation concentrate (pyrometallurgical or hydrometallurgical) in house. This is to produce a separate copper/silver metallic product and a zinc/antimony/lead product.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments "by separating the copper and silver into a metallic phase, such as blister copper, with smelting, that can be readily electrorefined into LME grade copper and pure silver, the Company may free itself from the discounting of concentrate at the smelters and achieve higher recoveries and sales prices.

Based on Silver King Mines historic 1984 mining program, silver grades were reported as averaging 23% at between 20 and 100 oz/t (622 – 3,210 g/t) ; 71% between 6 – 20 oz/t (186 – 622 g/t); and 6% under 6 oz/t, (186 g/t). The established cut-off grade at the time was 6 oz/t. However, with the recent Steinert XRT Ore-Sorter rejection grades (BHS20-02) of as low as 15 g/t, as reported in the Company’s news release, BHS2020-02, the Company believes a lower cut off grade may possibly be established than that used for the Company’s NI-43-101 inferred resource calculation. (Apex Geoscience, 2018)

The metallurgical testing is being conducted by Met-Solve Labs, Langley, BC, under the supervision of John Fox, consulting metallurgist.

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, (i) a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision; (ii) failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision; (iii) an increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures; and (iv) metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA, and an option on the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise surrounding exploration and building mines.

