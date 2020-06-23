Talon Metals Shares Condolences Over Death of Dr. Tony Naldrett, Director

Road Town, June 23, 2020 - It is with great sadness that Talon Metals Corp. (TSX:TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") announces the passing away of its non-executive director, Dr. Tony Naldrett.

Mr. van Rooyen commented: "Dr. Tony Naldrett has made a vast and lasting contribution to Talon, Tamarack and to the knowledge and life of each Talon team member, both from afar and at the Tamarack site. I have had the blessing of visiting with Tony at his home in England where he patiently spent the time turning theory into practical application. His superior intellect has always been clothed in a blanket of sincere humility. We have learned so much from Tony that will continue to influence our thinking and the way we live. It is with a heavy heart that we say we will miss Tony dearly. We wish Tony's family our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in Minnesota, USA, comprised of the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Project. The Tamarack Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside of the current resource area. Talon is focussed on expanding its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101; identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization; and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries for the electric vehicles industry. Talon has a well-qualified mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

