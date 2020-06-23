Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 23, 2020 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees, listed in its 2020 management proxy circular, were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2020 in Rouyn-Noranda.
A total of 15,556,454 votes were cast.
At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex, with the following results:
Name of Nominee
Votes for
Votes Withheld
Jack Stoch.........................
15,546,454
10,000
Dianne Stoch....................
15,546,454
10,000
Chris Bryan.......................
13,817,454
1,739,000
Ian Atkinson......................
11,077,454
4,479,000
Johannes H C van Hoof....
15,546,454
10,000
Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.
At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.
