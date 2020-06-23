Menü Artikel
Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

22:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: SRHI) reported the results of its Annual Meeting of the Corporation's shareholders (the “Shareholders”) held earlier today via live video conference (the “Meeting”). SRHI is pleased to announce that all matters disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2020 were approved by the Shareholders.

At the Meeting, each of the following five proposed nominees was elected as a director of SRHI:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Lenard F. Boggio 10,016,716 92.61 799,795 7.39
Joan E. Dunne 10,023,198 92.67 793,313 7.33
Bo Liu 9,962,874 92.11 853,637 7.89
Terrence A. Lyons 9,969,815 92.17 846,696 7.83
David Smith 10,018,666 92.62 797,845 7.38

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed company currently focused on expanding the Minera Tres Valles copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its investment portfolio. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed by a team of resource professionals and its businesses and portfolio investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic
Chief Financial Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@sprott.com



