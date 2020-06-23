Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: SRHI) reported the results of its Annual Meeting of the Corporation's shareholders (the “Shareholders”) held earlier today via live video conference (the “Meeting”). SRHI is pleased to announce that all matters disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2020 were approved by the Shareholders.
At the Meeting, each of the following five proposed nominees was elected as a director of SRHI:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Lenard F. Boggio
10,016,716
92.61
799,795
7.39
Joan E. Dunne
10,023,198
92.67
793,313
7.33
Bo Liu
9,962,874
92.11
853,637
7.89
Terrence A. Lyons
9,969,815
92.17
846,696
7.83
David Smith
10,018,666
92.62
797,845
7.38
About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.
SRHI is a publicly-listed company currently focused on expanding the Minera Tres Valles copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its investment portfolio. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed by a team of resource professionals and its businesses and portfolio investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca.
For further information:
Michael Staresinic Chief Financial Officer T: (416) 943-7107 E: mstaresinic@sprott.com
