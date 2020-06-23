Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Amalgamation and New Name

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 - (TSX: SRHI, SRHI.WT) – SRHI Inc. (formerly, Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.) (the “Company” or “SRHI”) announces that it has completed a vertical short-form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sprott Resource Coal Holdings Corp., under section 184(1) of the Canada Business Corporations Act on June 23, 2020. The amalgamation was approved by the board of directors of each of the amalgamating companies. As part of the amalgamation, and as contemplated in the Company’s news release of May 13, 2020, the name of the Company was changed to “SRHI Inc”. It is anticipated that, the new name will be effective for trading purposes on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 26th, 2020. The Company’s trading symbols of its listed securities will remain unchanged.



No action will be required by existing shareholders or warrantholders or holders of certificates representing the Company’s common shares or warrants. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers in respect of the Company’s common shares are 82554V109 and CA82554V1094, respectively. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers in respect of the Company’s warrants are 82554V117 and CA82554V1177, respectively.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed company currently focused on expanding the Minera Tres Valles copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its investment portfolio. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed by a team of resource professionals and its businesses and portfolio investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca.

Investor contact information:

Michael Staresinic

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 943-7107

mstaresinic@srhi.ca

Source: SRHI Inc.