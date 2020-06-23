Sable Appoints New CFO

TSXV | SAE

VANCOUVER, June 23, 2020 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) announces that the Company has appointed Kelso Cartwright as CFO. Mr. Cartwright has over 10 years of finance and accounting experience, focused on public and private financial reporting in both Canada and the US. He has been the Company's Controller since 2017 and was the former Corporate Controller for JDS Silver Inc., a private mining company that advanced from PEA to producer in three years and was acquired by Coeur Mining, Inc. in 2017. Prior to this, he spent a number of years with Deloitte LLP. Mr. Cartwright holds a Bachelor of Business Management from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO of Sable commented, "We are very pleased to have appointed Kelso Cartwright as CFO of Sable. His in-depth of knowledge of Sable's operations and his strong finance and accounting background are significant assets. We would like to thank Richard Godfrey for his work on behalf of the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

