Rumble Resources Ltd: Major Drill Program Commenced at Western Queen Gold Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that our major drill programme has commenced at the Western Queen High-Grade Gold Project, located 110km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia.Drill program commenced:- Minimum 12,000 metres of diamond and reverse circulation drilling- Two drill rigs on-site operating with another to arrive within the weekDrilling will focus on:- Defining high-grade gold shoot targets between the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South Deposits- High-grade gold resource extensions down plunge at Western Queen Central Deposit- Targeting potential blind high-grade gold shoots between the Western Queen Central Deposit and the Cranes ProspectThis multi-rig drill programme will comprise of approximately 12,000m of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, testing a range of high-grade gold targets. RC drilling will focus on multiple high-grade gold shoot targets, and the diamond drilling will focus on potential resource extension down-plunge of the Western Queen Central deposit.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MVW9IZEX





