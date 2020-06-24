Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fission 3.0 Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: FUU) announces that it has changed its auditor from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") to Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") effective June 24, 2020. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective June 24, 2020 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company confirms that there have been no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed financial years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued and preceding June 24, 2020; the Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor; there were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with each of the Former Auditor's audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company's board of directors.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU".

