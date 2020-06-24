Silver Dollar Commences Fieldwork at Longlegged Lake Property in Red Lake

Property hosts the Pakwash Lake Fault Zone (PLFZ) and is located in a structurally active area of the Red Lake Mining Division

Vancouver, June 24, 2020 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has commenced fieldwork on the Longlegged Lake property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Regional Claimholders include Great Bear, BTU Metals and Golden Goliath



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/58458_silverdollar1enhanced.jpg

The Property is situated in a structurally active area of the Red Lake Mining Division where exploration activity has been re-energized with the success of Great Bear Resources and the numerous high-grade gold discoveries on their Dixie property. Other active neighbours in the area include BTU Metals who announced last December they had staked a large claim package adjoining the northern boundary of the Property to expand their Dixie-Halo property where they are drilling a potential Cu-Ag-Au VMS discovery called the TNT Target; and Golden Goliath Resources who just announced their Kwai property to the North-East of the Property along the PLFZ has been found to host a repetition of the same sequence of rocks that hosts the LP Zone on the Dixie property.

Silver Dollar completed a heliborne high-resolution magnetic (MAG) survey on the Property in the spring of 2019 that identified dominant northeast-southwest MAG lineaments interpreted to be the deep-seated crustal scale PLFZ (Figure 2).





Figure 2: Deep Penetrating Regional Lithoprobe Seismic Survey



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/58458_silverdollar2enhanced.jpg

The Mag Survey, that included a total of 1,837 line-km on 25-meter line spacing, also identified many curved lineaments (Figure 3) which could be related to shearing and folding where dilation zones may have enabled mineralization to occur. Fieldwork underway will include soil sampling, geological mapping and prospecting to follow up on the key structures identified by the MAG survey. Previous work by Laurentian Goldfields indicated the presence of elevated or anomalous gold in soils along the PLFZ. The Property is fully permitted for exploration and drilling.





Figure 3: MAG Survey Showing PLFZ Structure and Curved Lineaments



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/58458_silverdollar3enhanced.jpg

Silver Dollar entered into an option agreement in late 2018 to earn a 100% interest in the Property subject to 1.5% net smelter returns royalty. The 2,597-hectare Property is located approximately 30 km south of the town of Red Lake with excellent local infrastructure and year-round access.

Garry Clark, P.Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SLV". Silver Dollar's initial exploration projects are the Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties that are both located in the re-energized Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisition targets in mining-friendly jurisdictions, internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik,

President, CEO & Director

Direct line: (204) 724-0613

Email: romanikm@mymts.net

Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Suite 200, 551 Howe Street,

Vancouver, BC V6C 2C2

