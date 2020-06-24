Great Thunder Gold Appoints New President & CEO

Vancouver, June 24, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Blair Naughty as its new President, CEO and director.

About Mr. Blair Naughty

Mr. Naughty has over 30 years of experience as a Securities Broker, a Capital Market Professional, as a Venture Capitalist, a Founder of several companies, and has gained experience in all facets of the private and public markets.

He started his career in increasing roles within a mid-sized Canadian investment brokerage firm named Midland Walwyn before it was acquired by Merril Lynch. He then spent over 5 years at Sprott Securities followed by a position as a market maker/trader at Yorkton Securities, an independent mining-focused brokerage house in Toronto.

Great Thunder's incoming CEO, Blair Naughty, comments, "I am very grateful and excited to be able to take on this great opportunity as the Company's CEO. I have a very strong passion for the junior mining space, and in particular the Fenelon mining district. The team at Great Thunder Gold have done a tremendous job in positioning the company in the camp with some large strategic landholdings that remain under-explored to date. I have been a partner in prosperity with all of the Company's shareholders since day one as one of its largest shareholders, and I'm looking forward to getting to work immediately."

The Company has successfully expanded its land holdings to a commanding combined nearly 15,000 hectares of quality assets on trend and adjacent to the Fenelon Gold Deposit, the new Reaper Gold Discovery, Area 51, and holds a majority of the Jeremie Pluton geological target. Our Phase 1 exploration program has already commenced which includes airborne VTEM surveys on all of our properties, followed by our initial systematic ground exploration. The Company plans on drilling high-priority targets in Q3/Q4 2020."

We would like to thank Richard Macey for his hard work and dedication to the Company. He will remain as a Director of the Company’s Board.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

