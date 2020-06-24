Vox Royalty Completes Acquisition of Dry Creek Gold Royalty on Part of the Higginsville Gold Operations

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Dry Creek gold royalty covering select tenements within Karora Resources' (formerly RNC Minerals, "Karora") Higginsville Gold Operations (the "Royalty"), as announced in the Vox press release dated May 27, 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition the seller was issued 89,706 Vox shares for the A$300,000 stock portion of the consideration. Vox used current cash on hand to fund the payment of the A$350,000 cash consideration for the transaction.

For additional information on the transaction, please refer to Vox's news release dated May 27, 2020, available at www.voxroyalty.com.

About Higginsville Gold Operations

The Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") are located in Western Australia near the town of Norseman and are owned and operated by Karora. Based on publicly available information, HGO was acquired by Karora in June-2019 for A$50 million and the 1.3Mtpa HGO Mill is currently processing gold ore from both HGO and the Beta Hunt Mine. The Royalty tenements cover 3,366 hectares located 4km to the southeast of the HGO Mill and include the following deposits with resource estimates under CIM standards: Paleochannels, Hidden Secret and Mousehollow.

For more information on the Higginsville Gold Operations, please visit www.karoraresources.com.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting Limited and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals focused mining royalty and streaming company that was incorporated on January 22, 2014. Vox holds a portfolio of 39 royalties and streaming assets and 1 royalty option. Vox's interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January-2019, announcing 14 separate royalty transactions. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Technical and Third Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to the Higginsville Gold Operations is based on information publicly disclosed by Karora based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the Higginsville Gold Operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from Karora is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by Karora may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interest. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, information relating to the transaction including details on the Royalty. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Vox. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Vox cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

