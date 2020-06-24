Crystal Lake Mining Appoints New Director; Announces Retirement of VP Exploration

Vancouver, June 24, 2020 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome the appointment of Mrs. Susanne A. Hermans, CPA, CGMA, MBA, BSBA, to the Board of Directors for the Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Susanne A. Hermans to the Company's Board of Directors. Her pedigree in finance, capital markets, and business administration, is first-class. Mrs. Hermans is a strong addition to our Company, and I look forward to working with her," stated Cole Evans, the Company's CEO.

"I am excited to be joining the Company's Board of Directors. Newmont Lake is a exceptional project and I am looking forward to working with the team to unlock its potential during the early stages of development.," commented Susanne A. Hermans on her appointment.

Susanne A. Hermans Appointed a Director of the Board

Mrs. Hermans is an international business consultant with over 25 years of experience advising global public companies, including Newmont Goldcorp. She has business experience in France, Australia, Canada, the United States, and Switzerland. She is fluent in French, German, Spanish and English.

Mrs. Hermans began her career at Swiss Bank Corp. (now known as UBS). In the mid-90's Susanne joined TSX/NYSE-listed mid-tier Golden Star Resources as its Financial Analyst. She later took on the position of VP Finance & CFO with publicly traded, French gold royalty company EURO Ressources S.A. There she took on increasing roles and participated in investor relations, equity financing, corporate development, joint ventures, royalty options, and repurchase programs. Subsequent to her roles, she now serves as an Independent Board Member of EURO Ressources S.A.

Mrs. Hermans is a Chartered Global Management Accountant, Certified Public Accountant in the State of Colorado. Susanne was born in Switzerland where she completed an MBA in Organizational and Managerial Leadership as well as her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She received a Master of Science in Accounting at the University of Colorado. She is currently a Member of the CU Denver Accounting Advisory Council.

Further to Mrs. Hermans appointment, Terence Ortslan has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, but will remain active as corporate advisor to the CEO. The Company thanks Mr. Ortslan for his service as Director during a critical transition period.

Retirement of Maurizio Napoli

The Company is announcing the retirement of Maurizio Napoli from his day-to-day roles as interim President, and Vice President Exploration. Cole Evans will be assuming the title as President/CEO.

"I have chosen to retire from my role as VP Exploration to pursue personal interests. My experience working with the new management team in conjunction with the technical merits of the Newmont Lake Property give me confidence this company is poised for future success, and I will maintain my ownership position," commented Maurizio Napoli.

Mr. Napoli will remain on the Company's Board of Directors and as a technical advisor. The Company wishes Maurizio and his wife Lucie well in retirement, and the very best in their charity work through the Connor Napoli's Finding Hope Fund; a charity supporting Laurentian University students in Mr. Napoli's hometown of Sudbury, Ontario.

Name Change Intent

On June 11th, 2020, Crystal Lake Mining Corporation announced the intension for a corporate name change to "Enduro Metals Corp." subject to regulatory approval. The Company has received approval from the BC Business Registry and now are awaiting approval from the TSX Venture. There will be no consolidation associated with the name change and shareholders will not be required to exchange existing share certificates for new certificates.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake is one of the leading exploration companies focused in the heart of British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The company's highly qualified geological team has assembled a wealth of information, generated by numerous companies each working on small pieces, of the district-scale property that Crystal Lake has assembled through option and staking. Building on the prior results, the company's geological team made several significant discoveries during its initial exploration program in 2019. A gold-rich copper porphyry outlined on the Burgundy Trend has striking similarities to large-scale deposits in the region, including the Red Chris deposit for which Newcrest last year paid U$804 million for a 70% interest. Chachi, a newly discovered area, generated high-grade samples, with associated geophysical responses, with gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, and cobalt over a very large area. Diamond drilling in 2019 at the NW Zone demonstrated that the historic gold resource remains open laterally and to depth.

Work this year will seek to further extend the known gold deposit and to investigate the large-scale discovery potential of multiple targets and deposit types.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Cole Evans"

President/CEO

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58467