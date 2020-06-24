Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (“Fortune” or the “Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2020 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Carl Clouter 76,290,540 94.54% 4,405,647 5.46% Robin E. Goad 76,270,538 94.52% 4,425,649 5.48% Glen Koropchuk 76,840,490 95.22% 3,855,697 4.78% John McVey 78,759,490 97.60% 1,936,697 2.40% Mahendra Naik 78,153,790 96.85% 2,542,397 3.15% David Ramsay 75,635,690 93.03% 5,060,497 6.27% Edward Yurkowski 78,422,370 97.18% 2,273,817 2.82%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune’s auditors and the re-approval of the rolling stock option plan.

Due to Ontario government restrictions on the size of group gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus, there was no corporate presentation provided at the Meeting. Shareholders wishing to speak with management can contact the Company through Troy Nazarewicz, Fortune’s Investor Relations Manager at info@fortuneminerals.com .

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The Company has an option to purchase lands in Saskatchewan where it may build the hydrometallurgical plant to process NICO metal concentrates. Fortune also owns the Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO Project mill.

