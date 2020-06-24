Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its second quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the market close July 23, 2020, followed by a conference call and webcast on July 24, 2020, at 9:00 am ET.
Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call
Toll Free (North America):
1-800-273-9672
Toronto Local and International:
416-340-2216
Webcast:
www.yamana.com
Conference Call Replay
Toll Free (North America):
1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International:
905-694-9451
Passcode:
7455213#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on July 24, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 14, 2020.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
