Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Gold Standard Announces Meeting Results

00:14 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2020 - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV, NYSE AMERICAN:GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 12, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in respect of the election of the directors is set out below.

Director Votes For Percentage For
Jonathan T. Awde 104,847,782 98.87%
D. Bruce McLeod 104,814,157 98.84%
Robert J. McLeod 104,794,582 98.82%
Jamie D. Strauss 104,844,412 98.87%
William E. Threlkeld 104,876,505 98.90%
Zara Boldt 104,796,060 98.82%
Ron Clayton 104,841,195 98.87%
Alex Morrison 104,840,264 98.87%

In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.

Description of Matter Votes For Percentage For
To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
 145,642,231 98.44%
To pass an ordinary resolution to approve the renewal and reconfirmation of the Company’s existing shareholder rights plan.
 104,513,313 98.56%
To pass an ordinary resolution to approve the amendment and restatement of the Company’s restricted share unit award plan.
 103,281,878 97.40%
To pass an ordinary resolution to approve the amendment and restatement of the Company’s stock option plan, as well as all unallocated stock options under such stock option plan. 103,064,885 97.19%

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jonathan Awde”

Jonathan Awde, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan Awde
President
Tel: 604-669-5702
Email: info@goldstandardv.com
Website: www.goldstandardv.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YE58
CA3807381049
www.goldstandardv.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap