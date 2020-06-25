Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Nevada Copper Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

00:25 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

YERINGTON, June 24, 2020 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on Wednesday, June 24th in Vancouver. Shareholders holding a total of 500,822,900 common shares of the Company were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 61% of the total 819,735,897 common shares of the Company outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.

Voting Details

The following nine persons were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results shown below:

Director Votes For % For Votes
Withheld		 % Withheld
Tom Albanese 470,372,650 99.93% 349,860 0.07%
Michael Brown 470,332,222 99.92% 390,288 0.08%
Justin Cochrane 470,129,225 99.87% 593,285 0.13%
Phillip Day 470,307,904 99.91% 414,605 0.09%
Ricardo De Armas 470,327,374 99.92% 395,136 0.08%
Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese 437,521,934 92.95% 33,200,576 7.05%
Stephen Gill 470,172,021 99.88% 550,489 0.12%
Evgenij Iorich 437,864,078 93.02% 32,858,432 6.98%
G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter 437,903,707 93.03% 32,818,802 6.97%

At the Meeting, shareholders also fixed the number of Directors at nine for the ensuing year, voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration, approved amendments to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and approved all unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Evan Spencer, President and CEO
Nevada Copper Corp.
www.nevadacopper.com

For further information contact:
Rich Matthews, Investor Relations
Integrous Communications
rmatthews@integcom.us
+1 604 355 7179


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Nevada Copper Corp.

Nevada Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0MK4X
CA64128F1099
www.nevadacopper.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap