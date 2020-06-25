Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
VANCOUVER, June 24, 2020 - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version.
Election of Directors
The ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Tamara Brown
|
172,150,742
|
98.29%
|
2,990,386
|
1.71%
|
Carmel Daniele
|
175,009,787
|
99.93%
|
131,341
|
0.07%
|
Ian W. Gibbs
|
174,362,981
|
99.56%
|
778,147
|
0.44%
|
Chantal Gosselin
|
175,008,519
|
99.92%
|
132,609
|
0.08%
|
Ashley Heppenstall
|
173,346,514
|
98.98%
|
1,794,614
|
1.02%
|
Ron F. Hochstein
|
172,266,833
|
98.36%
|
2,874,295
|
1.64%
|
Craig Jones
|
172,250,697
|
98.35%
|
2,890,431
|
1.65%
|
Lukas H. Lundin
|
171,920,441
|
98.16%
|
3,220,687
|
1.84%
|
Paul McRae
|
175,004,869
|
99.92%
|
136,259
|
0.08%
|
Istvan Zollei
|
172,251,063
|
98.35%
|
2,890,065
|
1.65%
The ten nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
175,086,099
|
99.97%
|
55,029
|
0.03%
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on June 24, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
