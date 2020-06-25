Blue Sky Uranium Announces Reliance on Temporary Blanket Relief

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2020 - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it will be relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including under BC Instrument 51-516, to postpone filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under applicable securities laws until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Company's management information circular relating to its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

The Company has not yet set a date for its annual meeting but it is anticipated that it will take place in September, 2020.

The Company further announces the resignation of Nick DeMare as a director of the Company. "We thank Mr. DeMare for his contributions to the Board," stated Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

