Galiano Gold Provides Akwasiso Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2020 - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) is pleased to announce an update from its 2020 exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture ("JV") with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE, NYSE: GFI), which is managed and operated by Galiano. The previously announced 2020 exploration program at the AGM (see news release dated May 5, 2020) consisting of approximately 36,000m of Diamond (DD) and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling, has been underway with four drill rigs and is now approximately 35% completed. This news release provides an update on the drilling and results for the Akwasiso open pit.

Highlights

Third phase of mineralization has been delineated and is expected to be mined in 2021

Drilling highlights (see Table 1 for details):

Hole 186: 22 meters @ 2.8 g/t gold (from 155m to 174m) Hole 185: 13 meters @ 4.1 g.t gold (from 39m to 52m) Hole 179: 13 meters @ 2.7 g/t gold (from 34m to 47m) Hole 191: 2 meters @ 15.3 g/t gold (from 90m to 92m)

Western domain open at depth and along strike for potential follow up drill program

Initial drilling program at Akwasiso complete with 4,560 meters consisting of 2,816 meters of RC and 1,744 meters of DD

Core logging complete with 80% of samples submitted for analysis and 71% of samples received

"Our first set of drill results from our 2020 exploration program appear to prove up additional mineralization near our processing plant, which we believe will contribute towards our first objective of replacing depletion." said Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer. "Cut 2 of the Akwasiso pit is currently being mined and is expected to provide approximately 40% of the ore feed for H2 2020. The drilling program has delineated a third cut at the pit which we expect will allow us to continue mining operations well into 2021."

The Akwasiso pit is located about 4km north-east of the processing plant along the Nkran shear corridor and was first mined in 2017. In the first phase of mining, 1.6 Mt of ore grading 1.14 g/t of gold were mined and processed. A second phase of mining was initiated in April 2020 (Cut 2), which contains estimated Indicated Mineral Resources1 of 2.8 million tonnes at 1.82 g/t gold (165,000 contained ounces of gold). Mining of Cut 2 at Akwasiso is scheduled to take place over H2 2020 and early Q1 2021. The current drilling program (2,816 meters of RC drilling and 1,744 meters of DD over 24 holes) has delineated a third phase of mining (Cut 3) which sits outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate.. With approximately 71% of the results returned so far, key intercepts are shown in Table 1.

Estimates of the contribution of this material to the Mineral Resources and Reserves at the AGM will become part of the end-of-year updated Resource Estimate expected to be dated December 31, 2020 and published in Q1 2021.

Table 1. Key intercepts in Current Akwasiso Drill Holes

Hole ID Type From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t) Intercept AKPC20-179 RC / DD 28 30 2 0.7 2m @ 0.7 g/t AKPC20-179 RC / DD 34 47 13 2.7 13m @ 2.7 g/t AKPC20-179 RC / DD 149 151 2 5.5 2m @ 5.5 g/t AKPC20-179 RC / DD 176 182.4 6.4 2.1 6.4m @ 2.1 g/t AKPC20-182 RC / DD 108 118 10 0.7 10m @ 0.7 g/t AKPC20-182 RC / DD 146 148 2 1.1 2m @ 1.1 g/t AKPC20-182 RC / DD 152 157 5 0.5 5m @ 0.5 g/t AKPC20-182 RC / DD 174 178 4 0.5 4m @ 0.5 g/t AKPC20-183 RC / DD 79 83 4 0.5 4m @ 0.5 g/t AKPC20-183 RC / DD 137 140 3 4.7 3m @ 4.7 g/t AKPC20-184 RC / DD 92 94 2 0.9 2m @ 0.9 g/t AKPC20-184 RC / DD 106 110 4 5.3 4m @ 5.3 g/t AKPC20-185 RC / DD 39 52 13 4.1 13m @ 4.1 g/t AKPC20-185 RC / DD 79 88 9 2.7 9m @ 2.7 g/t AKPC20-186 RC / DD 146 148.1 2.1 1 2.1m @ 1.0 g/t AKPC20-186 RC / DD 155 174 22 2.8 22m @ 2.8 g/t AKPC20-187 RC / DD 198 200 2 1 2m @ 1.0 g/t AKPC20-192 RC / DD 82 90 8 3.4 8m @ 3.4 g/t AKPC20-192 RC / DD 106 119 13 2 13m @ 2.0 g/t AKPC20-193 RC / DD 72 82 10 1.2 10m @ 1.2 g/t AKPC20-194 RC / DD 76 81 5 0.7 5m @ 0.7 g/t AKPC20-196 RC / DD 116 118 2 12.6 2m @ 12.6 g/t AKRC20-180 RC 39 45 6 1 6m @ 1.0 g/t AKRC20-189 RC 19 24 5 2.3 5m @ 2.3 g/t AKRC20-189 RC 99 102 3 3.2 3m @ 3.2 g/t AKRC20-189 RC 147 149 2 0.7 2m @ 0.7 g/t AKRC20-191 RC 53 56 3 1 3m @ 1.0 g/t AKRC20-191 RC 90 92 2 15.3 2m @ 15.3 g/t AKRC20-191 RC 118 120 2 5.1 2m @ 5.1 g/t AKRC20-191 RC 124 130 6 2.7 6m @ 2.7 g/t

Note: Intervals indicated are not true widths as there is insufficient geologic information to calculate true widths. However, drill holes have been drilled to cross interpreted mineralized zones as close to perpendicular as possible.

Mineralization occurs at Akwasiso as veins and stockwork within and along the margin of a granite plug as well as within shear-hosted veins along the northwest margin (Figures 1, 2 and 3). A similar structure appears to be emerging along the southeast margin of the granite.

Footnotes:

1 Refer to the 43-101 Technical Report (amended and restated) for the Asanko Gold Mine dated June 9, 2020 for further information on Mineral Reserves and Resources, including the effective date of the Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources and Reserves and risks associated with the Mineral Resource and Reserve estimate.

Qualified Person and QA/QC

Dr. Paul Klipfel, CPG , Senior Vice President Exploration of Galiano Gold Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Klipfel is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs and has verified the data disclosed. Dr. Klipfel is not independent of Galiano Gold Inc.

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted by Galiano Gold into the sample stream at the rate of 1:14 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:30 samples. All samples have been analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Tarkwa, Ghana with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Intertek Minerals Ltd. does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Galiano for double checking. Higher grade samples are re-analysed from pulp or reject material or both. Intertek is an international company operating in 100 countries and is independent of Galiano. It provides testing for a wide range of industries including the mining, metals, and oil sectors.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

