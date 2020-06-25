Western Pacific Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2020 - Western Pacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRP) (the "Company" or "Western Pacific") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company to purchase up to 1,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the share option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before June 24, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.27 per Share.

ON BEHALF OF WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES

Luis Zapata

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the completion of regulatory notices and registration in respect of the Company's interest in the concessions forming part of the Julian Property. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Western Pacific's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Western Pacific undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Western Pacific Resources Corp.