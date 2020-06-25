MONTREAL, June 25, 2020 - Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SME | OTC-PK: SAMMF) is pleased to announce results from its exploration drilling at its Nickel, Copper, Palladium projects in Ivory Coast, West Africa. Over the last five months, the Company completed 4,064 meters (‘m’) at three specific sites over a strike length of 25 kilometers (“km”); Samapleu, Bounta and Yepleu. The drilling results at the Bounta zone confirmed the presence of mineralisation at depth and warrant additional investigations. This new discovery confirms Bounta as the third mineralised prospect out of more than 20 potential zones within Sama’s tenement as outlined by the 2013 airborne electromagnetic survey (ref: http://samaresources.com/i/pdf/Sama_Corporate_Presentation.pdf).



At the Bounta zone, located 15 km south of the Samapleu deposit, one borehole was drilled aiming at a strong 11,000 Conductivity-Thickness (“CT”) electromagnetic (“EM”) target located 600 m from surface. The hole returned disseminated to semi-massive sulphide between 533 m to 540 m from surface (Figure 1), with a small section of semi-massive sulphides (photo 1). Additional geophysical work and more drilling are needed now to explain the source for the strong EM target.

Photo 1: Sulphide mineralisation at 533 m showing a semi-massive sulphide mineralisation texture at the Bounta zone.

At the Samapleu project, surface drilling returned excellent results in January (PR January 30, 2020) which expanded the surface mineralisation at the Extension 1 mineralised body by 200 m toward the SW. Subsequently, 7 boreholes were surveyed using geophysical downhole probe. A strong EM target of 15,000 CT located 550 m from surface has been outlined. This target remains to be drilled (Figure 2).

At the Yepleu prospect, located 25 km south-west of Samapleu, a total of three holes were completed between April and June 15, 2020. Hole YE47-716197 tested a 3,000 CT EM anomaly located 350 m from surface while hole YE47-361408 tested a 5,000 CT EM anomaly located 450 m from surface (Figure 3). Both holes intersected the target zones and returned 6.0 m and 15.0 m of mineralisation respectively ranging from disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralisation. A third hole, YE45-348726, was drilled down to 924 m to test a 15,000 CT target at 850 m from surface. The hole remained within the intrusive complex with numerous sections of magmatic migmatite showing disseminated sulphide mineralisation. As the hole did not explain the source of the very strong EM anomaly, the irregular shape of the target might be the cause (Figure 4). It is proposed to perform downhole EM probing to further investigate the exact location of the 15,000 CT target.

Several sample batches will be delivered to the assay laboratory in Canada when post-COVID 19 shipping becomes available.

Due to the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic and the requirement for cash conservation measures to be implemented, it was necessary to temporarily suspend exploration activities at the project in C?te d’Ivoire by mid-June 2020. High Power Exploration (“HPX”) is the entity responsible for funding the Ivory Coast project during the initial earn-in period as defined in the Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement entered into between Sama and HPX. The Company will advise when activities on the ground are to resume.

Sama’s financial situation remains strong with a treasury of more than CAD$2.5M, 24M shares of SRG Mining Inc. and the agreed HPX project spend.

“With assays pending on the new sulphide intersections at Bounta and Samapleu, along with a catalogue of new geophysical targets generated by HPX’s proprietary technology, we will resume work with even more meaningful and defined targets as soon as we are able. I’m excited to now have three core prospects within this new Nickel, Copper, Palladium district with additional airborne EM targets yet to be explored.” stated Marc-Antoine Audet President and CEO of Sama Resources Inc.

Figure 1: Sama 2020’s Typhoon and drilling program at Bounta showing the high intensity EM target.

Figure 2: Sama 2020’s Typhoon and drilling program, showing numerous high intensity electromagnetic targets in the vicinity of the currently known mineralisation at Samapleu Main and Samapleu Extension 1.

Figure 3: Sama 2020’s Typhoon and drilling program at Yepleu showing EM targets and drilling results.

Figure 4: Borehole YE45-348726 at Yepleu showing the 15,000 CT target. The distance between the 2 first pilot holes at the target elevation is 300 m.

Readers are invited to view the updated Corporate Presentation showing exploration progress made at the project sites.

About HPX

HPX is a privately-owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate buried geophysical targets. The HPX technology cluster comprises geological and geophysical systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland and President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its C?te d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in C?te d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, and a ‘qualified person’, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

