Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Atalaya Mining plc
("Atalaya" or "the Company")
Result of AGM

NICOSIA, June 25, 2020 - Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, at 11:00 am (BST) today.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes against

Votes abstained/withheld

Mr. Roger Davey

Carried

111,795,735

(98.7%)

1,427,960

5,000

Mr. Alberto Lavandeira

Carried

113,223,695

(100%)

NIL

5,000

Mr. Damon Barber

Carried

111,794,042

(98.7%)

1,429,653

5,000

Dr. Hussein Barma

Carried

111,795,735

(98.7%)

1,427,960

5,000

Mr. Jesus Fernandez

Carried

113,151,400

(99.9%)

72,295

5,000

Mr. Jonathan Lamb

Carried

113,223,635

(100%)

60

5,000

Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu

Carried

113,223,635

(100%)

60

5,000

Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez

Carried

113,223,635

(100%)

60

5,000

Mr. Stephen Scott

Carried

111,795,675

(98.7%)

1,428,020

5,000

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595212/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




