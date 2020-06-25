CBLT Provides Update on Sale of Northshore Gold

Burlington, June 25, 2020 - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) (the "Company" or "CBLT") announces positive news on the pending sale of its 56% joint venture interest in the Northshore Gold Property, located east of Thunder Bay and west of the Hemlo Gold Camp, in Ontario.

On June 1, 2020 CBLT announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 56% joint venture interest in Northshore Gold (which hosts the Afric Gold Deposit) to Omni Commerce Corp. ("Omni"), pursuant to which CBLT would be paid $350,000 in cash and $1,100,000 in Omni treasury common shares.

CBLT on June 16, 2020 announced that Omni had announced an intention to pursue the other 44% in the joint venture, which was owned by Balmoral Resources Ltd. ("Balmoral"), now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

CBLT is pleased to announce that on June 24, 2020 Omni announced it and Balmoral had entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase of Balmoral's 44% interest in the Northshore Gold Joint Venture, which upon closing would consolidate title in the Northshore Gold Property to 100%. Based upon Omni's press release, it would appear the terms of the definitive agreement are substantially the same as previously announced.

"This is a major step in the development of Northshore Gold and the Afric Gold Deposit," said Peter M. Clausi, CEO of CBLT. "Consolidating title in one owner's hands eliminates the inefficiencies that are an unfortunate part of every joint venture. We believe this sharply increases the value of the Omni shares to be issued to CBLT as part of the transaction."

CBLT expects closing on its and the Balmoral transaction to take place contemporaneously.

About CBLT Inc.

CBLT Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a proven leadership team, targeting cobalt in reliable mining jurisdictions and effecting accretive M&A. The Company is well-poised to deliver real value to its shareholders.

