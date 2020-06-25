Talon Metals Announces Results Of AGM

Road Town, June 25, 2020 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in St. Michael, Barbados.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 25, 2020 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld John D. Kaplan 340,932,993 (98.28%) 5,979,200 (1.72%) Gregory S. Kinross 343,932,993 (99.14%) 2,979,200 (0.86%) Warren E. Newfield 340,970,993 (98.29%) 5,941,200 (1.71%) David L. Deisley 346,874,193 (99.99%) 38,000 (0.01%) Henri van Rooyen 346,863,243 (99.99%) 48,950 (0.01%) David E. Singer 343,922,043 (99.14%) 2,990,150 (0.86%)

Furthermore at the AGM, shareholders of the Company:

by a majority of votes cast by the disinterested shareholders, approved the continuation of the shareholder rights plan of the Company; voted in favour of authorizing the Company to effect a combination of the common shares of the Company (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share of the Company for up to ten (10) pre-Consolidation common shares, as determined by the directors of the Company, in their sole discretion; and voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

For greater certainty and notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have not yet determined to effect the Consolidation and may elect not to proceed with the Consolidation, in their sole discretion (subject to fiduciary and statutory duties). The directors will continue to assess market conditions and the interests of the Company and shareholders before proceeding to effect the Consolidation, if at all. To be effective, the Consolidation must also be approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in Minnesota, USA, comprised of the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Project. The Tamarack Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside of the current resource area. Talon is focussed on expanding its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101; identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization; and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries for the electric vehicles industry. Talon has a well-qualified mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

