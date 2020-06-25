Kootenay Reports Priority Targets on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Project in Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2020 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") announces its partner on the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico (the "Project"), Aztec Minerals Corp. ("Aztec"), reports final interpretation of a 3-Dimensional IP-Resistivity survey identifying multiple chargeability anomalies over a 5 kilometer (km) long corridor. (view IP chargeability map here) on the Project..

Numerous IP anomalies are associated with the previously mapped and sampled porphyry corridor (view geological map here) that extends at least 5 km long and up to 2 km wide from the California zone southwest through the Jasper, Estrella, Purisima East and Purisima West targets.

Six porphyry prospects along the corridor exhibit strong porphyry alteration and gold (copper) mineralization (view geochemical map here) within and adjacent to outcropping quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusions and diatreme breccias. The Jacobo target not covered by this 3-D IP survey may add an additional 2 km of length to the porphyry corridor to the southwest. Because the IP anomalies are closely associated with the mapped porphyry style mineralization it is interpreted they may reflect buried sulfides (potentially gold and copper bearing) typical of porphyry-type mineralization.

The 3-D survey encompassed 23.1 line km to cover the Purisima West, Purisima East and Estrella targets as well as an additional 4.5 line km of 2-D IP to tie into the 2-D IP survey conducted in 2016 (view 2016 IP chargeability map here). The benefit of 3-D IP surveys is to provide better definition of the size and shape of conductive or resistive bodies at depth.

Full details issued by Aztec Minerals can be found at: http://aztecminerals.com. Aztec have fulfilled their obligations under the earn-in option agreement and the parties are in the process of finalizing a joint venture agreement for the Cervantes Project with Kootenay holding a 35% interest.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

