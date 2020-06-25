Getty's Gold, Silver, Porphyry Copper Geological Field Work Supports Historical Data

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2020 - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty") is pleased to announce that recent field work confirms historical data.

2019 Geological Sampling Results:

Glossie Main Shaft and Eastern Shaft Channel sample assays (200 feet apart):

Channel sample G1 taken as the West wall of the Eastern shaft assayed 2.85% Copper/tonne, 8.4 g/t Silver and 0.19 g/t Gold across a width of 1.8 meters, 5.5 feet.

Channel sample G2 taken at the East wall of the Eastern shaft assayed 2.6% Copper/tonne, 9.0 g/t Silver and 0.12 g/t Gold over a width of 1.4 meters, 4.5 feet.

A grab sample of G3 assayed 11.2% Copper/tonne, 32 g/t Silver and 0.12 g/t Gold. Taken approximate 122 meters (400 feet) along the Glossie fault strike Southeast of the Eastern Glossie shaft.

Sample G4 shaft dump assayed 4.7% Copper/tonne, 36 g/t Silver and 0.22 g/t Gold.

Channel samples are taken in order to obtain the most representative sample possible of the mineralization hosted on the property, but grab and dump samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Diamond Drill Program Recommendations:

2 Drill pads were recommended based on the geologic study:

Drill Pad 1 composed of 6 Diamond Drill Holes have been proposed to establish the strong, confirmed, structural continuity of the enriched mineralized structures between the Glossie/Forge shaft and the Glossie Eastern shaft.

Drill Pad 2 recommends 4 Diamond Drill Holes to target the main Glossie quartz vein structural extension to the Southeast.

Michael J. Skopos P.Geo Recommends an initial definitive 10 diamond drill hole program for the Glossie Mine deposit. Geological field work on Getty Copper's Glossie Zone on it's Highland Valley, B.C. property done in November 2019 not only supports Dr. Oliver's sampling results in 2001, but also supports excellent values dating back to earlier exploration work. As reported in the Ministry of Energy, Mines Minefile Record Summary, Minefile No. 0921NW011, "In 1915, about 20 tonnes of carefully selected ore was shipped to the Tacoma smelter; this assayed 1.0 gram per tonne gold, 101.4 grams per tonne silver and 12.62 per cent copper."

The geology and geophysics of the Glossie Zone appear to be associated with the porphyry copper, gold, silver, molybdenum Getty North Deposit and the Getty South Deposit.

The November 2019 geological field work at the Glossie/Forge shaft, the Glossie Eastern shaft and the exposed surface mineralized structure along the Glossie fault confirmed excellent copper, gold and silver values.

Jim Oliver Ph.D., P. Geologist, October 31, 2001 Report stated:

"Some of the earliest work within the Guichon Batholith was related to the exploration of the Glossie mineral occurrence. In 1915 a significant mining Camp, "Glossie City" was established in the Glossie occurrence area. During that year exploration shafts on the Glossie veins produced bulk samples which assayed 0.93 g/T Au, 92.35 g/T Ag and 12.62% Cu (Brewer 1916)."

"Two of these structures, the North Glossie and Glossie Faults have orientations which are kinematically compatible with formations of faults, like the Highland Valley Fault system. The Highland Valley Fault has been long recognized to play a critical role in the location of both porphyry mineralized zones and higher grade structurally controlled vein zones. This relationship may also apply to the North Glossie and Glossie Faults." Jim Oliver Ph.D.

P. Geologist. October 31, 2001

The data from the mapping program performed by Jim Oliver Ph.D., P. Geologist. (October 31, 2001) suggest the structural zones which host the Glossie and North Glossie Mineral Occurrences have significant strike lengths, ranging from 1.0 to 5.0 kilometers.

The writer believes a geological model can be started by diamond drilling and targeting the strong confirmed continuity of the mineralization and strike length of the structurally controlled mineralized zone of the main Glossie Forge and Eastern Shafts. With the Geological Model enhancing the future exploration.

This News Release was reviewed and approved by Michael J. Skopos AIPG, AIME, GAC, GSN Qualified Person under NI 43-101and accepts responsibility for its contents.

