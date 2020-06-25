Affinity Metals Corp. Acquires Five New Mineral Properties

Vancouver, June 25, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") is pleased to report that it has acquired, through staking, five new mineral properties. Four of the properties are located near Timmins, Ontario, Canada and the fifth is located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. The Corporation is currently acquiring more detailed information and history on the properties and provided they continue to be seen as properties of merit will provide further background in a news release and on the Corporation's website at www.affinity-metals.com.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a Project Generator model.

In addition to these recent acquisitions, Affinity is advancing the Regal and West Timmins Gold Projects.

The Regal is located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada in the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arch and hosts two major geophysical anomalies as well as three past producing mines. Recent drill results included a new silver discovery with an 11.10 meter interval of 143.29 g/t silver which included a 0.55 meter interval of 2,612.0 g/t silver.

The West Timmins Gold property is located near Timmins, Ontario, Canada and adjoins Melkior's Carscallen project. The first drill hole has been completed and the core is now being logged, split and sampled in preparation for assaying.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Corporation can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available at: www.affinity-metals.com.

