Centerra Gold 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (“Centerra”) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2020 second quarter financial and operating results at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on Friday, July 31, 2020. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Friday, July 31, 2020.

North American participants should dial the toll-free number +1 (800)-926-9871.

International participants may access the call at +1 (212)-231-2911.

The conference call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com. Presentation slides of the second quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Friday, August 7, 2020. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21965212. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating mine, the 100% owned ?ks?t Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 204-1953

john.pearson@centerragold.com

