PureGold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2020 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V, PUR - LSE) (“PureGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All seven of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Graeme Currie
115,275,056
99.98%
23,458
0.02%
Darin Labrenz
115,256,556
99.96%
41,958
0.04%
Mark O’Dea
115,275,056
99.98%
23,458
0.02%
Lenard Boggio
111,429,575
96.64%
3,868,939
3.36%
Troy Fierro
115,170,306
99.89%
128,208
0.11%
Rob Pease
115,275,056
99.98%
23,458
0.02%
Maryse Belanger
115,271,056
99.98%
27,458
0.02%
Shareholders also voted in favor of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan; (iii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan; and (iv) approving and ratifying the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan. A total of 115,298,514 common shares were voted, representing 32.1% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD "Darin Labrenz" Darin Labrenz, President & CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
