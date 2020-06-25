PureGold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2020 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V, PUR - LSE) (“PureGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All seven of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Graeme Currie 115,275,056 99.98% 23,458 0.02% Darin Labrenz 115,256,556 99.96% 41,958 0.04% Mark O’Dea 115,275,056 99.98% 23,458 0.02% Lenard Boggio 111,429,575 96.64% 3,868,939 3.36% Troy Fierro 115,170,306 99.89% 128,208 0.11% Rob Pease 115,275,056 99.98% 23,458 0.02% Maryse Belanger 115,271,056 99.98% 27,458 0.02%

Shareholders also voted in favor of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan; (iii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan; and (iv) approving and ratifying the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan. A total of 115,298,514 common shares were voted, representing 32.1% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darin Labrenz"

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO

Investor inquiries:

Tel: 604-646-8000

info@puregoldmining.ca

