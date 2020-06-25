Update on Filing of Audited Financial Statements

Vancouver, June 25, 2020 - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CRB)("Cariboo Rose" or the "Company") announces that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has experienced delays associated with the limited availability of our auditors and certain employees critical to the audit process. In response to similar issues experienced by other businesses, the Canadian Securities Administrators granted blanket relief for all market participants, providing up to a 60-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made between June 2, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

In accordance with the blanket relief, the Company will delay the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2020, the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the corresponding period, and related management certifications of annual filings.

The Company intends to file these documents prior to September under the terms of the 60-day extension announced by the B.C. Securities Commission on May 29, 2020.

Until such time as the filings are made, the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 -- Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as disclosed in the company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date on which the company filed its interim consolidated financial statements for the three- and nine-month periods ended November 30, 2019.

