Bravada Gold Corp. Retains Investor Relations Firm, MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Vancouver, June 25, 2020 - Bravada Gold Corp. (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that it has retained the firm of MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") of Vancouver, B.C. MarketSmart was established in 2002 and President, Maria Da Silva has worked with many TSX Venture Exchange companies to assist in helping companies with their corporate profile within the investment community. MarketSmart's website is www.marketsmart.ca.

Under the Investor Relations Agreement, MarketSmart's services for Bravada will include initiating an investor awareness program that will introduce Bravada to MarketSmart's network of brokers, private investors, portfolio managers and media contacts, providing shareholder and investor communication services and handling Bravada's public and media relations. Neither MarketSmart nor its principals presently have any interest, direct or indirect, in Bravada or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest other than the stock options to be granted (see below).

Joe Kizis, President, stated, "We are pleased to have retained MarketSmart Communications, which has a long track record of successfully providing investor relations services for exploration companies. We believe their connections will increase the awareness of our unique gold exploration and development opportunities, focused within Nevada."

The Company will pay MarketSmart $6,000 per month and issue incentive stock options entitling MarketSmart to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The stock options will be exercisable for a period of 18 months at a price of $0.12 per share and will vest as to 25% per quarter. The consulting agreement with MarketSmart has an initial term of six months and can be terminated by either party on one month's notice. The consulting agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Three of Bravada's ten Nevada properties are being funded by partners. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company signed 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 764 claims for approximately 6,100 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering commonly asked investor questions. Simply click on this link http://www.bravadagold.com/en/management-videos.php.

