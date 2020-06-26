IMC International Mining Corp. Announces $1,000,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2020 - IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTC PINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 3,333,333 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units", and each an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.30 CDN per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 CDN. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (an "FT Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 CDN at any time prior to the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Units under the Offering will be used by the Company to fund exploration programs on its Thane Property in north-central British Columbia that qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" ("CEE") and "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before July 3, 2020 and is subject to regulatory acceptance. Finder's fees may be payable in appropriate circumstances in connection with the Offering.

The FT Unit Shares and the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

