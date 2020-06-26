Corporate Update on 2020 AGM

CSE:CDPR

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR" or the "Company") announces that it is relying on the exemptions provided in Decision 2020-PDG-0034 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec) and similar exemptions provided by members of the Canadian Securities Administrators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, to delay the filings of its executive compensation disclosure for the year-ended December 31, 2019 and to delay the requirements to send copies of its annual or interim financial statements and MD&A to investors that have requested so. All required disclosure and documents will be provided in advance of December 31, 2020.

The Company intends to hold its annual meeting of shareholders in early December 2020.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a resource management company, with a focus on applying the latest technology in the production of commodity metals through the treatment and reprocessing of all material resources, dumps, tailings, mining waste etc. at Cerro de Pasco in order to secure long-term economic prosperity. CDPR strives to meet to the highest level of environmental, social and legal compliance. CDPR provides extensive knowledge of Cerro de Pasco's challenges and potential, based on first-hand experience and a team of top experts.

