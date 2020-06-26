Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Karnalyte Resources Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

19:29 Uhr  |  CNW

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, June 26, 2020 - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 26, 2020 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 21,939,935 shares were voted, representing 52.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

Vishvesh D. Nanavaty

17,327,984

80.46

4,207,215

19.54

D.C. Anjaria

17,442,083

80.99

4,093,116

19.01

Gerald Scherman

17,448,483

81.02

4,086,716

18.98

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

KPMG

18,205,701

82.98

3,734,252

17.02

ABOUT KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year ("TPY") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 TPY each, taking total production up to 2.125 million TPY. Karnalyte is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day ("MTPD") of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

SOURCE Karnalyte Resources Inc.



Contact
please contact: Danielle Favreau,CFO & Interim CEO, Karnalyte Resources Inc., 1(306) 986-1486, info@karnalyte.com, www.karnalyte.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Karnalyte Resources Inc.

Karnalyte Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H4NP
CA4856722083
www.karnalyte.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap