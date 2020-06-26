Karnalyte Resources Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, June 26, 2020 - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 26, 2020 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 21,939,935 shares were voted, representing 52.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR % IN

FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Vishvesh D. Nanavaty 17,327,984 80.46 4,207,215 19.54 D.C. Anjaria 17,442,083 80.99 4,093,116 19.01 Gerald Scherman 17,448,483 81.02 4,086,716 18.98

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS



NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR % IN

FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD KPMG 18,205,701 82.98 3,734,252 17.02

ABOUT KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year ("TPY") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 TPY each, taking total production up to 2.125 million TPY. Karnalyte is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day ("MTPD") of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

SOURCE Karnalyte Resources Inc.