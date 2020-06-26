Far Resources Mourns the Death of a Director

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2020 - It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors and management of Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) announce that Director, colleague and friend, Murray Seitz has passed away.



Murray joined the Far board at the beginning of 2018 and during his brief two-and-a-half years with the company was instrumental in overseeing the growth and success of our technology business, forging relationships with partners in Canada, the US and beyond.

“Murray’s guidance, vision and commitment to the success and growth of Far, and his friendship over the last two years of the company’s transformation will be greatly missed,” said Toby Mayo, President of Far. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and our team, I extend our deepest condolences to Murray’s family and to all those who came to know him as a colleague, as a mentor and as a friend."

For and on behalf of the Board

Toby Mayo

President and CEO

