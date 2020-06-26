Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 26, 2020 - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020. A total of 42,080,376 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 64.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Fixing the number of directors at nine; Election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company; Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; Authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; Approval, by disinterested shareholders, of the extension by one year to April 27, 2021, of 425,000 stock options granted to directors of the Company in April 2015.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage For A. Frederick Banfield 22,415,093 4,821,952 82.30 Rudi P. Fronk 27,066,706 170,339 99.37 Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien 26,826,540 410,505 98.49 Richard C. Kraus 26,993,411 243,634 99.11 Jay S. Layman 27,039,350 197,695 99.27 Melanie Miller 26,991,632 245,413 99.10 Clem Pelletier 26,995,577 241,468 99.11 John W. Sabine 26,948,056 288,989 98.94 Gary A. Sugar 20,937,864 6,299,181 76.87

A total of 14,834,531 shares were "non-votes" under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors or the approval of the stock option grants to directors.

All of the nine above-listed directors were elected to the Board.

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold resource projects. The Company's principal assets are the KSM and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources by project and category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rudi Fronk"

Chairman & C.E.O.

For further information please contact:

Rudi P. Fronk, Chairman and C.E.O.

Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711

Email: info@seabridgegold.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58672