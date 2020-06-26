Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Menü Artikel
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 25, 2020 (the “Circular”), were approved at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”) held virtually today on June 26, 2020. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following persons were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Director

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Oliver Lennox-King

139,388,010

93.85

9,132,650

6.15

Richard Colterjohn

139,464,662

93.90

9,055,998

6.10

John Dorward

139,591,362

93.99

8,929,298

6.01

Kate Harcourt

148,447,910

99.95

72,750

0.05

John L. Knowles

139,521,810

93.94

8,998,850

6.06

Norman Pitcher

145,983,816

98.29

2,536,844

1.71

Jonathan A. Rubenstein

139,076,586

93.64

9,444,074

6.36

2. Reappointment of Auditor

According to the proxies received and ballots cast, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed, with remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of the Company.

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Reappointment of Auditor

144,327,464

94.13

8,993,328

5.87

3. Amendments to Stock Option Plan

According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the resolution approving certain amendments to the Company’s stock option plan, as further detailed in the Circular and a press release of the Company dated June 12, 2020, was carried.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Amendments to Stock Option Plan

133,088,894

89.61

15,431,766

10.39

Roxgold’s Board of Directors would like to thank the Company’s shareholders for their continued support.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.



Contact

Graeme Jennings, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-203-6401
gjennings@roxgold.com


