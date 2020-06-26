Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 25, 2020 (the “Circular”), were approved at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”) held virtually today on June 26, 2020. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following persons were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Director Votes For % Votes Withheld % Oliver Lennox-King 139,388,010 93.85 9,132,650 6.15 Richard Colterjohn 139,464,662 93.90 9,055,998 6.10 John Dorward 139,591,362 93.99 8,929,298 6.01 Kate Harcourt 148,447,910 99.95 72,750 0.05 John L. Knowles 139,521,810 93.94 8,998,850 6.06 Norman Pitcher 145,983,816 98.29 2,536,844 1.71 Jonathan A. Rubenstein 139,076,586 93.64 9,444,074 6.36

2. Reappointment of Auditor

According to the proxies received and ballots cast, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed, with remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of the Company.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Reappointment of Auditor 144,327,464 94.13 8,993,328 5.87

3. Amendments to Stock Option Plan

According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the resolution approving certain amendments to the Company’s stock option plan, as further detailed in the Circular and a press release of the Company dated June 12, 2020, was carried.

Votes For % Votes Against % Amendments to Stock Option Plan 133,088,894 89.61 15,431,766 10.39

Roxgold’s Board of Directors would like to thank the Company’s shareholders for their continued support.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005503/en/

